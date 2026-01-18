Pilgrims Recount Fear, Isolation Amid Iran Protests, Return Safely

HYDERABAD: Several Hyderabad-based residents who were stranded in Iran during recent protests and violent clashes have returned home, describing harrowing experiences of fear, isolation, and disrupted communication.

The pilgrims had travelled to Iran for religious purposes when unrest broke out across multiple cities. Within two days, transport services collapsed and internet access was restricted, leaving them cut off from families in India.

Syed Ali Raza, a resident of Dhoolpet, recalled being taken to a safehouse with his mother and 11 others. “We were scared to even step outside. Phones and internet were not functioning, and I couldn’t contact my family back home,” he said. After 12 days in hiding, the group was rescued by Indian Embassy officials and flown back on a special flight.

Mohammed Dilshad, another Hyderabad resident, said he spent nearly a month in Iran, with the unrest intensifying midway. “The protestors used to swarm our cars, but they didn’t attack us. My family back home was crying as I couldn’t contact them,” he explained. Flight cancellations added to the ordeal before he finally managed to return.

Both men emphasized the emotional toll of being stranded in a foreign country during political turmoil, highlighting the crucial role played by Indian Embassy intervention in ensuring their safe passage home.