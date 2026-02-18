 Top
Pilgrimage Turns Tragic as 2 Persons Die in Accident in Rangareddy District

Telangana
18 Feb 2026 9:56 AM IST

The police said the accident occurred when they were returning home after completing a pilgrimage to Arunachalam

A pilgrimage to Arunachalam turned tragic for two persons after an SUV in which they were travelling was hit by an unknown vehicle at Rayakal toll plaza in Ranga Reddy district on Tuesday night. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A pilgrimage to Arunachalam turned tragic for two persons after an SUV in which they were travelling was hit by an unknown vehicle at Rayakal toll plaza in Ranga Reddy district on Tuesday night.

Three other persons escaped with injuries. The victims were residents of Turkayamjal in Rangareddy district, according to police. The police said the accident occurred when they were returning home after completing a pilgrimage to Arunachalam.

On receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to nearby hospital. The police booked a case and took up the investigation.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Correspondent
