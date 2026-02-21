HC Overrules Registry, Admits PIL on Illegal Constructions in Nirmal Lake FTL

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin on Friday was hearing the registry’s objections over the PIL filed by N. Shravan, a resident of Nirmal district, alleging inaction by state authorities in preventing encroachments within the notified lake’s FTL. The petitioner submitted that representations had been made to revenue, irrigation and municipal departments had gone in vain. Despite showcause notices being issued to certain alleged encroachers, no effective follow-up action was taken, the PIL alleged, allowing continued construction activity without obtaining requisite statutory permissions from competent authorities.

Counsel for the petitioner argued that such inaction on the part of the authorities defeated the purpose of environmental safeguards and statutory protections put in place governing water bodies and public resources.





Telangana High Court Quashes Criminal Cases Against OU Professor Kasim Over Protest





The Telangana High Court quashed two criminal cases registered against Professor C. Kasim, lecturer and Principal of the Arts College, Osmania University.

The criminal petitions were allowed by Justice N. Tukaramji. The cases were registered on allegations that Prof. Kasim had conducted a dharna on the campus in violation of an order promulgated by the Registrar prohibiting protests. The police had invoked Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, which penalises disobedience to an order promulgated by a public servant.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate T. Rahul contended that Section 188 of the IPC fell within the ambit of Section 195 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which barred courts from taking cognisance of such offences except upon a written complaint by the public servant concerned. It was argued that the registrar, being the competent authority, ought to have filed a complaint directly before the jurisdictional magistrate, and that registration of FIRs by the police was contrary to the statutory mandate.

Accepting the submissions, the court held that the mandatory requirement under Section 195 CrPC had not been complied with and quashed both proceedings. The judge underscored that deviation from prescribed statutory procedure rendered criminal prosecution unsustainable, reinforcing protections against improper invocation of penal law.

Telangana HC Questions Locus Standi in Plea Against IPS Officers in IAS Posts

The Telangana High Court on Friday questioned the locus standi of a petitioner who challenged a government order permitting IPS officers to occupy IAS cadre posts in the state.

Justice E.V. Venugopal, while hearing Writ Petition, asked the petitioner, Vadla Srikanth, advocate and social activist, how he was personally aggrieved by GO Rt. No. 1342, general administration department (GAD), dated September 26, 2025.

The court observed that unless a person demonstrated that he was directly affected, the maintainability of the writ petition may come into question. The judge directed the petitioner’s counsel to implead individuals, if any, who were actually aggrieved by the GO, and adjourned the case to April 15 for hearing.

On December 1, 2025, a coordinate bench had issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the principal secretary, GAD, calling for their response in the matter.

In the writ petition, the petitioner specifically referred to IPS officers presently holding IAS cadre posts, including Stephen Ravindra as commissioner of civil supplies & ex-officio principal secretary; Shikha Goel, Director General, Vigilance and Enforcement & ex-officio principal secretary, GAD; and C.V. Anand as special chief secretary, home.

Hyderabad Court Restrains Media from Defaming Jubilee Hills Co-operative Society