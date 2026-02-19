PIL Flags Paraquat Deaths, HC Seeks Govt Reply

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday issued notices to Union and state authorities on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) concerning the continued manufacture, distribution, sale and use of the agrochemical pesticide paraquat in the state.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin took up the PIL based on a letter highlighting alleged deaths linked to paraquat poisoning in Telangana.

The letter stated that Paraquat is a highly toxic chemical and that even minimal exposure can result in severe organ damage and death. It referred to an increase in fatalities due to accidental exposure during agricultural spraying and instances of intentional ingestion. It was submitted that over 200 deaths occur annually in the state due to paraquat poisoning.

The Bench directed issuance of notices to the Union secretary, ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare; the Telangana Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary, department of agriculture and cooperation; the director of public health and family welfare; the commissioner and director of agriculture; and the Central Integrated Pest Management Centre.

The petitioner also referred to regulatory measures in other jurisdictions, stating that Paraquat has been prohibited in several countries, including members of the European Union, as well as China and Brazil, citing health and environmental concerns.

The PIL sought a writ of mandamus directing authorities to impose an immediate ban on the manufacture, distribution, sale and use of Paraquat in Telangana. It also sought stricter regulation of hazardous agrochemicals and public awareness measures regarding associated risks.