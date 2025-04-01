PIL filed in High Court demands national park designation for Kancha Gachibowli land
The High Court has agreed to hear the case on Wednesday.
Hyderabad: A legal challenge has been lodged in the Telangana High Court regarding the status of land in Kancha Gachibowli.
The Vata Foundation, through a public interest litigation, is requesting the court to designate the area as a national park.
Lawyers representing the petitioner argued for an expedited hearing, citing the urgency of the matter.
The High Court has agreed to hear the case on Wednesday.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story