PIL filed in High Court demands national park designation for Kancha Gachibowli land

1 April 2025 12:16 PM IST

The High Court has agreed to hear the case on Wednesday.

Lawyers representing the petitioner argued for an expedited hearing, citing the urgency of the matter.

Hyderabad: A legal challenge has been lodged in the Telangana High Court regarding the status of land in Kancha Gachibowli.

The Vata Foundation, through a public interest litigation, is requesting the court to designate the area as a national park.
The High Court has agreed to hear the case on Wednesday.


