PIB Hyderabad Hosts Jammu & Kashmir Media Delegation

Hyderabad: A group of 15 media professionals from Jammu & Kashmir led by Tariq Rather, deputy director of PIB-Srinagar, is on a five-day media tour in Telangana, till October 25. The tour aims to provide understanding into key Central government institutions and initiatives in the region.

On the first day on Monday, the group visited the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) where director Dr Tummala Srinivasa Kumar spoke on the Centre’s role in delivering vital ocean data and advisory services.

The media delegation also met with officials at PIB Hyderabad including Shruti Patil, additional director-general, who stressed the importance of the tour in showcasing the implementation of Central schemes in Telangana.