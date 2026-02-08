Physiotherapist Dies By Suicide

Hyderabad: A 28‑year‑old physiotherapist working at a private hospital in LB Nagar died by suicide at her residence in Krishi Colony under Suraram police station limits.

According to SHO Sudhir Krishna, the victim, M. Anitha, had recently been caring for her mother Ramadevi, who was admitted to a private hospital after fracturing her arm. On Saturday morning, when Anitha did not respond to knocks on her door, her relative Raja Mallaiah and neighbours broke it open and found her dead. Police registered a case of suspicious death based on a complaint filed by her father. The reasons behind the suicide are yet to be established, and investigation is underway.

Couple missing after car plunges into canal

A couple was washed away while their driver escaped after their car plunged into the Nagarjunasagar left canal at Mukundapuram in Nidmanoor mandal on Saturday evening. Police identified the missing couple as Tallam Pullaiah and Padma, residents of Kampasagar in Tripuraram mandal. The incident occurred around 6.30 pm when the car lost control and veered into the canal while they were returning from Miryalaguda. Nidmanoor police rushed to the spot and launched a search operation with the help of expert swimmers. Sub‑inspector U. Suresh said the driver, who managed to escape, is being questioned as part of the investigation.