Physically Challenged Man Stabbed to Death in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old physically challenged man was stabbed to death in a house in Judges Colony in New Malakpet, at around 7.45 pm on Saturday following a quarrel. Chaderghat inspector K,B Murari identified the victim as Najmul Haque alias Quddus of Jharkhand and the accused as Irshad Ali, 25, from Haryana. The accused reportedly surrendered before the police.

Police lodged an FIR based on a complaint by Abdul Rasheed, employee at a canteen of a private cancer hospital in Chaderghat.

Police said Quddus was staying in a rented house in Judges Colony along with Shanaz, her daughter Sayana Bano, and other family members. Irshad Ali, a cook from Haryana, used to visit the house to meet Sayana, to which Quddus took objection. An argument broke out on Saturday evening when Irshad Ali arrived to take Sayana and her brothers out to watch a movie.

Irshad Ali allegedly abused and assaulted Quddus, who attempted to defend himself using a vegetable-cutting knife. Irshad Ali snatched the knife and stabbed Quddus in the chest, leading to his death on the spot. Irshad reportedly gave himself up to the police who have commenced investigations.



