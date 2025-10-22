Phule Statue Vandalised In Warangal

WARANGAL: The statue of social reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Phule was vandalised by unidentified persons near the Ursu Dargah autorickshaw stand in Karimabad, Warangal, on Monday. Locals alerted the police, who launched an investigation and reportedly identified a suspect after reviewing CCTV footage. The footage showed a man, reportedly intoxicated, throwing a large stone at the Phule statue and damaging it. Police said the same memorial had been vandalised two years ago as well.

District coordinator of the BC Intellectuals Forum, Mandala Parashuramulu, condemned the act, saying Mahatma Phule dedicated his life to social justice, education, and women’s empowerment, and vandalising his statue insulted his legacy and hurt the sentiments of backward and marginalised communities. He urged the state government to take swift and strict legal action against the culprits and ensure the immediate reinstallation of the statue at the same spot.