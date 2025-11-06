Hyderabad: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C. Sudarshan Reddy on Thursday appealed to voters of the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency to carry a valid photo identification when they go to vote on November 11. As directed by the Election Commission of India (ECI), every voter must produce their Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) at the polling station before casting their vote. Those without an EPIC can establish identity by presenting any one of the approved photo ID cards.

The CEO said voters may carry documents such as the Aadhaar card, MGNREGA job card, passbook with photograph issued by a bank or post office, health insurance smart card (including Ayushman Bharat card), driving licence, PAN card, smart card issued by the registrar general of India under NPR, passport, pension document with photograph, service identity card issued by a central or state government office, PSU or public limited company, official ID card issued to MPs, MLAs or MLCs, and the Unique Disability ID (UDID) card issued by the ministry of social justice and empowerment. Overseas electors registered under Section 20A of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, must produce their original Indian passport for identification. Voter Information Slips with polling details will be distributed at least five days before the election day, but these slips cannot be used as ID proof. Sudarshan Reddy urged voters to verify their names in the electoral roll, carry a valid photo ID, and exercise their franchise responsibly.







