Photo Exhibition Highlights Razakars’ Atrocities

Hyderabad: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Sunday inaugurated an exhibition of photographs portraying the Nizam rule, Razakars’ atrocities as well as the spirited rebellion of ordinary citizens, at Parade Ground, Secunderabad, here on Sunday. The exhibition was organised ahead of the Centre’s Hyderabad Liberation Day observance on September 17.

The exhibition features archival photographs, documents, and visuals presented across five thematic sections: the Nizam’s autocracy, the violent excesses of the Razakars militia, the widespread public uprising, the heroic sacrifices of freedom fighters, and the eventual integration of Hyderabad with the Indian Union on September 17, 1948. Historic monuments and leaders of the liberation movement have been showcased, offering visitors a comprehensive visual narrative of this critical chapter in Telangana’s history.

The event aims not only to educate the public about the struggle for freedom from the Nizam’s regime but also to pay tribute to the unyielding spirit of common people whose sacrifices paved the way for Hyderabad’s liberation and merger with India.

Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, addressing the gathering, noted that the Centre has been officially commemorating Hyderabad Liberation Day for the past five years. He underscored the resilience of the people across Telangana who rose against the oppressive reign of the Nizam and the Razakars, stressing the significance of the day in the state’s history.

BJP Telangana president N. Ramchander Rao, Malkajgiri MP Etala Rajendar and party leaders participated in the event.