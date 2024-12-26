Phone Tapping: Telangana HC Reserves Orders on Bail Plea

Hyderabad: Justice K. Sujana of Telangana High Court on Thursday reserved the orders in a bail petition filed by former ACP N. Bhujanga Rao, one of the accused in the alleged phone tapping case. However, his interim bail was extended till December 30.

Public prosecutor (PP) Palle Nageshwar Rao, while opposing the interim bail granted to petitioner N. Bhujanga Rao, A-3, in the phone tapping case, prayed to the court to dismiss the petition on the ground that his ailments are not so serious as claimed by him and on this ground he is out of the prison for last four and half months.

As on November 14, 2024, the lower court had directed the petitioner to surrender before it by 4.15 pm on the same day, but the petitioner moved a lunch motion petition on the same day at 4.15 pm and the court had extended his interim bail on medical grounds.

Further, the PP argued that the High Court had already dismissed the bail petition filed by Mekala Tirupathanna, A-4 in the phone tapping case which is under challenge before the Supreme Court and the case is slated to be heard on January 2, 2025.

He also submitted that the state government is making all efforts to bring back A-1 T. Prabhakar Rao, former SIB chief and other accused Sravan Kumar and the investigation team will shortly file additional chargesheet in this case and prayed to the court to dismiss the petition seeking regular bail filed by Bhujanga Rao. The court reserved the orders.