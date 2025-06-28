Phone Tapping Probe: SIT Serves Notice on BRS MLC K. Kavitha’s PA

Hyderabad, June 28: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) served notice on Rajesh, personal assistant of BRS MLC K. Kavitha to record his statement as a witness in the phone-tapping case of the BRS government tenure.

SIT officials found that Rajesh’s mobile number was snooped on when the BRS was in power and Kavitha's father K. Chandrashekar Rao was Chief Minister and her brother K.T. Rama Rao a minister.

Investigation officers reportedly found call data records related to Kavitha's PA Rajesh in the phone of snooping case accused, G. Praneeth Rao. These records were retrieved from Praneeth Rao's mobile phone and verified. It was reported that these call records based on the voice samples are related to Kavitha's PA.

Following the development, the SIT summoned Rajesh. SIT officials also are likely to serve notices on BRS leaders and former public representatives, suspecting that their mobile phones were intercepted by the then Special Intelligence Bureau officers.