Phone Tapping Case: SIT to Question BJP Leaders

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is likely to summon Malkajgiri BJP MP Etala Rajendar before them to record his statement in the phone-tapping case of the BRS government tenure. Rajendar was a BRS minister for several years.

Sources also said that some senior leaders from the BJP were likely to appear before the SIT on Tuesday for recording their statements as witnesses in connection with the phone-tapping case. Union minister of state for home Bandi Sanjay has already indicated that he was willing to depose before the SIT.

On Monday, SIT officials recorded the statements of several witnesses including Medchal district Congress leader Singireddy Harivardhan Reddy. Sources said the Congress leader alleged that his mobile numbers were intercepted by SIB officials in the run-up to the 2023 Assembly elections.Harivardhan Reddy had raised the issue during the elections, and the then police had failed to respond to the allegations at that time, he said.

He alleged that based on phone tapping information, the police had detained him a number of times. Harivardhan Reddy said his phone was tapped by the SIB when then-TPCC president and incumbent Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had toured Medchal district before the polls.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Martyrs Family Members Association on Monday submitted a representation to the SIT alleging that the then- SIB officers had intercepted their mobile phones in 2018.

The family members of Telangana martyrs had held protests against the then BRS government at different places in the state that year. They alleged that SIB officials collected their mobile numbers and intercepted their movements.

The SIT officials asked the family members when it would be convenient for them to give their statements with regard to their allegations.