Phone Tapping Case: SIB Ex-chief Prabhakar Rao Appears Before SIT

Hyderabad: SIB former chief Prabhakar Rao on Monday appeared before SIT probing in the alleged phone tapping case. He returned to Hyderabad on Sunday, June 8, after staying in the United States for 14 months following the Supreme Court orders. He was named as the primary accused in the phone tapping case registered at Punjagutta police station.

Rao was supposed to arrive on June 5, but the re-issue of his passport in the USA. He completed the formalities in the USA and obtained a passport from the Indian Embassy to travel to India from the USA.

The apex court had directed the former SIB chief to appear within three days before the SIT for questioning after arriving in Hyderabad. Prabhakar Rao informed the SIT officials that he would appear before the SIT on Monday for questioning.

SIT officials have prepared a list of questions based on the statements recorded from senior police officers N. Bhujanga Rao, P. Radha Kishan Rao, G. Praneeth Rao and M. Tirupathanna who were previously arrested and questioned by SIT officials in connection with the case.





The SIT is likely to focus on the intercepting of phones of several political leaders including the then TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy and his family members, Tollywood actors, celebrities, judges and journalists.