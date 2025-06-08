Phone Tapping Case: Prabhakar Rao Returns to Hyderabad, to Face SIT on Monday

Hyderabad: Former SIB chief T. Prabhakar Rao, key accused in the phone tapping case, arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Sunday. He is likely to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday for questioning, following the apex court's directions.

Rao was supposed to arrive on June 5, but the re-issue of his passport in the USA. He completed the formalities in the USA and obtained a passport from the Indian Embassy to travel to India from the USA.

The apex court had directed the former SIB chief to appear within three days before the SIT for questioning after arriving in Hyderabad. Prabhakar Rao informed the SIT officials that he would appear before the SIT on Monday for questioning.

SIT officials have prepared a list of questions based on the statements recorded from senior police officers N. Bhujanga Rao, P. Radha Kishan Rao, G. Praneeth Rao and M. Tirupathanna who were previously arrested and questioned by SIT officials in connection with the case.

The SIT is likely to focus on the intercepting of phones of several political leaders including the then TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy and his family members, Tollywood actors, celebrities, judges and journalists.

Earlier, Prabhakar Rao had requested the SIT to allow him to appear before the SIT for questioning through videoconference. Officials rejected his request and asked him to return to Hyderabad. He filed several petitions before the courts seeking anticipatory bail. The apex court granted relief by directing the police not to take any action against Prabhakar Rao and asked him to return to India and appear before the SIT.