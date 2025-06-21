Phone Tapping Case Must Be Handed Over to CBI: Bandi Sanjay

Karimnagar: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar accused former SIB Chief Prabhakar Rao of destroying lives through illegal phone tapping. Speaking to the media after attending International Yoga Day celebrations in Karimnagar district on Saturday, he demanded that the phone tapping case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Bandi Sanjay claimed he was the first to identify and file a complaint in the case, alleging that Hyderabad and Sircilla were hubs for these operations. He stated that it was clear who was behind the operations and under whose supervision they were conducted. He warned that officials involved in the phone tapping would face consequences. Prabhakar Rao fled to the United States after the Congress government came to power in the state. Bandi Sanjay added that even judges, along with leaders and supporters of political parties, including the BRS, were targeted.