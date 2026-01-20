Phone Tapping Case: Harish Rao Appears Before SIT

Hyderabad: BRS MLA and former minister T. Harish Rao appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for questioning in connection with the alleged phone tapping case at the Jubilee Hills Police Station on Tuesday.

The case dates back to March 2024 and pertains to allegations that the phones of judges, politicians, and businessmen were illegally tapped during the BRS regime.

The phone tapping controversy came to light in March 2024, with Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) D. Praneeth Rao being the first official arrested in the case.

Subsequent investigations revealed a large-scale and systematic surveillance operation that allegedly targeted political opponents, businessmen, journalists, and even members of the judiciary.

Police have named six accused in the case, including former Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) chief T. Prabhakar Rao, DSP D. Praneeth Rao, Additional SPs Thirupathanna and N. Bhujanga Rao, former DCP Radha Kishan Rao, and Sravan Kumar, a television channel owner.

Last month, the SIT questioned former SIB chief T. Prabhakar Rao, the prime accused in the case. The former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer was interrogated for two weeks after the Supreme Court directed him to surrender. He was subsequently released on December 26.

A nine-member fresh SIT, constituted by the Telangana government on December 18, is continuing its investigation into the case and has already questioned Prabhakar Rao as part of the renewed probe.