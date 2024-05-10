Hyderabad: The 12 ACMM Court at Nampally Courts in Hyderabad on Friday has issued arrest warrants for former SIB Chief T. Prabhakar Rao and I-News MD Sravan Kumar in connection with a phone tapping case during the BRS government.

The warrants were granted following a petition by Punjagutta Police, who sought the court's assistance in moving forward with Red Corner Notices against the accused, who had fled abroad before the case was registered.



After hearing arguments two days ago, the court reserved its orders and finally pronounced them on Friday afternoon, accepting the police's request.

