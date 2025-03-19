Phone-tapping case accused’s passports cancelled

Hyderabad: Decks have been cleared for the prosecution of former special intelligence bureau chief T. Prabhakar Rao and I-News managing director Sharavan Kumar Rao with CBI getting their passports cancelled.

Sources said that based on a red corner notice (RCN) that was recently issued by the CBI, the Indian passports of Prabhakar Rao and Shravan Kumar have reportedly been cancelled.

The CID has reportedly received the information about the movements of Prabhakar Rao and Shravan Kumar from Interpol.

The law enforcement agencies, including Interpol, are engaged in flashing information about the duo to the United States’ department of homeland security based on the RCN.

The efforts are being made to get Prabhakar Rao and Shravan Kumar provisionally arrested in the United States and deported to India, sources disclosed.

“The special investigative team (SIT), investigating phone-tapping cases along with the senior officials, met the ministry of external affairs and submitted a detailed report on the case. After the cancellation of passports, Interpol will send the pictures of old passport details to immigration officials around 196 countries.”

“Once the passports are cancelled, the next step will be extradition. The accused will have two options —return to India and surrender or else the Interpol will catch them and extradite them,” an officer explained.