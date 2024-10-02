Pharmacy student raped in Warangal lodge, 2 held

Hyderabad: A second-year pharmacy student was raped by three persons including her friend in a lodge in Warangal.



Though the incident occurred on September 15, it came to light on Wednesday after the girl along with her mother approached the Warangal police commissioner, who instructed Inthezargunj police to book a rape case.

According to police, the girl's friend came to her hostel and took her in a car on the pretext of discussing a matter. On seeing two more persons in the car, the girl hesitated to sit in the car. However, her friend forcibly took her in the car and kept her in the lodge at Warangal vegetable market and raped her along with his two friends.

They committed the heinous crime after forcing her to consume liquor, the police said.

The girl could not lodge a complaint with the police immediately after the incident because of her exams. As Dasara festival holidays started from Wednesday, she reached home in Bhupalapally and informed the matter to her mother. The police are verifying the footage from the surveillance cameras installed in the lodge.

Based on Aadhar card details mentioned in the lodge, the police detained the girl's friend and his accomplice. A hunt is on to trace another accused in the case. The police shifted the girl to Bharosa centre for collecting more information from her.