Pharmacy student gangraped by classmate, 2 others

Warangal: A 22-year-old pharmacy student was gangraped by three youths after she was forced to drink alcohol which incapacitated her in a private lodge in Warangal city. The incident occurred two weeks ago but only came to light when the victim's parents filed a complaint with the Intezarganj police in Hanamkonda district on Wednesday.

According to inspector M. Shiva Kumar, the victim, a resident of Bhupalpally district, is a second-year BPharmacy student at a college in Warangal, where she stayed in a hostel.

In her statement, she explained that a young man from her village had asked her to accompany him in a car, claiming he had something to discuss. Since she knew him and he was from her village, she agreed. However, upon seeing two other men in the car, she initially refused to go further. The young man convinced her by introducing them as his friends, and the four of them went to a lodge near a vegetable market in the city.

Once at the lodge, they forced her to consume alcohol and raped her. They threatened her with death if she disclosed the incident to anyone. Due to ongoing exams at her college, she did not report the assault immediately. After completing her exams, she informed her parents upon returning to her village.

Her parents approached police commissioner Ambar Kishor Jha and lodged a complaint. Following the commissioner’s orders, a case was registered. All the three accused are absconding, and the police have launched a manhunt to apprehend them.