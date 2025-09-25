Pharmacist Accused In Cattle Theft Cases Gets Bail

Hyderabad: Justice K. Sujana of the Telangana High Court granted bail to a pharmacist accused of supplying a veterinary sedative allegedly used in cattle theft cases. The judge was hearing a criminal petition filed by Konda Hari Babu, who was named in 10 FIRs registered across multiple police stations under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act, and the Telangana Prohibition of Cow Slaughter and Animal Preservation Act.

The prosecution claimed that the petitioner was linked to as many as 31 FIRs and argued that custodial interrogation was necessary, relying solely on the confessional statement of a co-accused. Senior Counsel L. Ravichander, appearing for the petitioner, contended that his client’s role was limited to selling Xylaxin injections without prescription. He stressed that no incriminating material, stolen property, or weapons were recovered from him, and that no complainant had directly implicated him.

It was further argued that the original FIR filed on July 30 pertained only to a missing cow under minor theft charges, but more serious offences, including dacoity, Arms Act violations, and cow slaughter provisions, were later added to block bail. Counsel also highlighted the petitioner’s serious health condition, noting that he is 100 per cent visually impaired due to Retinitis Pigmentosa and had undergone surgery for a severe hand fracture, which was fixed with a titanium plate, requiring ongoing medical care.

Justice Sujana observed that the investigation against the petitioner was already complete, that he had no prior criminal antecedents, and that his alleged role was confined to supplying the injection. The court also noted that no recovery was made from him and no complainant’s statement pointed to his direct involvement.

While granting bail, the judge reiterated that “bail is the rule, and jail is the exception” and held that the petitioner’s release would not obstruct the ongoing investigation or trial.