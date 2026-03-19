Pharma Staff Hurt In Mini-Bus Accident Near Miyapur

Hyderabad: A mini-bus carrying employees of a pharmaceutical unit overturned near Miyapur on Tuesday, leaving several passengers injured, including one seriously. Police said around 10 to 15 employees were travelling in the vehicle at the time of the accident. All the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital and are reported to be stable.

Miyapur police said no complaint has been received so far, and details regarding the victims and the cause of the accident are being ascertained.

Further investigation is underway.