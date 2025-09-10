Pharma Grad Poses As Doctor, Held

Hyderabad: Jubilee Hills police arrested a man posing as a doctor and running an unauthorised clinic in Yousufguda. The accused, identified as Lingunti Manikanta, is a BPharmacy graduate. Police said he was treating unsuspecting patients by projecting himself as a qualified doctor. Acting on a credible tip-off, police raided the premises of SVA Sri Medicare First Aid and Health Care at Sri Krishna Nagar and found Manikanta attending to patients.

On questioning, he admitted that he did not hold any medical registration and was running the clinic to make quick money. He had partnered with a local medical shop owner, Paruchuri Mahesh Kumar of Sai Nitya Pharmacy, who prescribed and supplied medicines for profit.

From the clinic, police seized a stethoscope, BP apparatus, surgical tools, thermometer, weighing machine, medicines, injections, saline bottles, cotton and `5,200 in cash. A case was registered under Sections 318(2), 319(2) BNS and 15(2) r/w 15(3) for medical negligence.