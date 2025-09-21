Pharma Firm Manager From Hyderabad Washed Away While Bathing in Nagarjunasagar Ghat

Nalgonda: A 45-year-old man was washed away in the Krishna River while bathing at Shivalayam Ghat in Nagarjunasagar, Nalgonda district, on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Dirisela Rambabu, a resident of Chintal, Hyderabad, and a manager at a pharma company.

According to police, Rambabu had come to Nagarjunasagar with his wife Suhasini (44) and their two sons for a holiday. While bathing at Shivalayam Ghat with his family, he was swept away by the river’s strong current. His family members noticed and raised an alarm, but bystanders did not dare enter the river due to the force of the water.

On receiving information, Vijayapuri Town Police rushed to the spot and launched a search operation with the help of local fishermen. However, Rambabu could not be traced till late evening.

Vijayapuri Town sub inspector K. Muthaiah said the gate at Shivalayam Ghat had been locked, with a caution board warning people not to enter the river at that spot. The family, however, ignored the warning and accessed the ghat.

The search was halted at night and will resume on Monday morning, police said.