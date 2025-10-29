Pharma City Farmers to Campaign Against Congress in JH Bypoll

Hyderabad:Pharma City farmers are preparing to campaign against the Congress in the Jubilee Hills bypoll, accusing it of betraying their trust. The farmers have described their situation as akin to “Kattappa killing Baahubali,” saying that those who once supported them have now turned against them.

The farmers allege that before the general elections, Congress leaders stood by them like “brothers,” but after coming to power, they “backstabbed” the very farmers who helped them. They said, “The Congress, which in its 2023 election manifesto promised to cancel Pharma City and protect farmers’ lands by granting full rights and updating land records online, has completely failed to do so.”



Determined to “expose the betrayal,” the farmers now plan to take their campaign to the people of Jubilee Hills, using social media platforms and public discussions to spread awareness. They said they want their voices to reach Rahul Gandhi, expressing hope that he will intervene and deliver justice.



According to the farmers, around 800 families were affected after the then BRS government in 2016 proposed the Pharma City project, acquiring nearly 13,000 acres of agricultural land across three mandals in Ranga Reddy district.



In protest against the Congress, the farmers from these affected areas filed 10 nominations for the Jubilee Hills byelection, all of which were later disqualified. Andekar Devoji, a resident of Yacharam, said their nominations were “intentionally rejected to prevent them from contesting.”



“From the beginning, the Congress government created several obstacles to stop our nominations,” Devoji alleged. “The Ibrahimpatnam RDO did not issue certified electoral rolls for four days. Even after we complained to the Election Commission, officials falsely claimed they had already provided them. After we finally submitted the nominations, the returning officers rejected all ten.”



Saraswati Kavula, who is leading the Movement Against Pharma City, said the BRS was the original culprit that took away farmers’ lands, but now the Congress has “betrayed their cause.”



“In 2016, we began agitating against the BRS. During the 2023 general elections, Congress leaders joined our protests and stood with us,” she recalled. “In December 2022, we held a Padayatra from Medipally to Turkayamjal protesting against the Pharma City project. Several Congress leaders walked alongside us, promising that once in power, they would return our lands and restore our rights.”



“Now, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has completely abandoned that promise. The Pharma City is being rebranded as a ‘Future City’. This is a huge betrayal of farmers who trusted the Congress,” she added.



The Jubilee Hills constituency, which includes six wards, Erragadda, Vengal Rao Nagar, Borabanda, Yousufguda, Rahmath Nagar, and Shaikpet, is expected to witness a tough contest. With Congress in power and the BRS holding the advantage of an incumbent MLA and a potential sympathy vote, influencing voters will not be easy for the protesting farmers.



When asked whether their campaign might indirectly benefit the BRS, which originally took their lands, farmer Panga Manemma replied, “We carried Congress flags, went door to door in our mandals and nearby areas, asking people to vote for Congress in 2023. Many ministers who walked with us then promised to return our lands once they came to power. But now, after regaining power, they have ignored us. This is the biggest betrayal.”