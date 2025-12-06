PG Doctors Seek Fair Evaluation, Transparency In MD/MS Exam

Hyderabad: Postgraduate doctors from government and private medical colleges staged a protest at Dharna Chowk on Friday alleging serious discrepancies and irregularities in the October 2025 MD/MS exam results declared by the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS).

The students claimed that low marks were awarded even for correct answers, with some well-written responses receiving as little as five marks.

They argued that the current system of requiring 50 per cent overall aggregation was leading to high failure rates, especially when evaluation appeared inconsistent. They appealed to the government to intervene and write to the National Medical Commission (NMC).

Dr Venkatesh Kumar Durgam said, “In DNB examinations, the NMC provides eight grace marks. We request similar provisions for MD and MS students through an order so that we are not adversely affected.”

Another major concern raised by the protesting students was the inclusion of out-of-syllabus questions, “bouncer” questions, and improper paper demarcation, which they said violated NMC guidelines. They also alleged that exam papers were not corrected by external or experienced professors, and that some evaluators may have been preoccupied with practical exams, resulting in poor scrutiny.

The protesters claimed that many students, both pass and fail, received marks that did not reflect their actual performance. They questioned who evaluated the papers and why only a single evaluation was conducted when NMC guidelines recommend two evaluations. They demanded that any discrepancy of 15 per cent or more should automatically trigger a third evaluation.

Students also pointed out instances where crossed-out answers, previously written responses, or unverified scripts were reportedly counted during re-evaluation. They warned that such errors could affect large numbers of students if answer scripts were not thoroughly verified. They also sought grace marks, noting that similar relief had recently been granted to DNB students.





Dr Durgam, Dr Srinivas Gupta and other protesters said they would continue their agitation until the university responded with concrete corrective action.



