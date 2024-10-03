PETs Urge CM Revanth to Ensure 2017 Notification Appointments by Dasara

Hyderabad: The appointment process for Physical Education Teachers (PET) in Gurukula schools has been plagued by inordinate delays, causing immense frustration among candidates, who have been waiting for over seven years and eight months since the original notification in 2017.

Despite the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) releasing a revised list on September 17, no further action has been taken.

"It has been 20 days since the revised list was released, but it has not yet been sent to the respective societies. What is the reason for this deliberate delay?" questioned a group of PET candidates.

"Why is the government dragging its feet and wasting precious time for no apparent reason? We are completely in the dark about the government’s stance," they said in unison.

They wondered why the process for new notifications was progressing while the 2017 one continues to be kept on the backburner.

The candidates, led by Lakshmi Prasanna and K. Durga, have also approached the deputy secretary Anjaneyulu with a letter outlining their grievances. "When we met the officials, they assured us that it would be resolved within 15 days. They are testing our patience?" expressed Prasanna in exasperation.

The government’s lack of urgency is causing heartburn even as the candidates are watching the opportunities slip away.

"We request that our web counselling be conducted and appointments finalised immediately," K. Durga urged.

Many PET candidates argue that halting the appointments of those selected in 2017 while moving forward with newer candidates is unjust. They are seeking the intervention of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

"We request the Chief Minister to ensure that the Gurukula PET appointments are completed by Dasara. We cannot afford any further delays," stressed Prasanna.

Additionally, the candidates said that it is unfair to stop appointments from the old list and proceed with new ones. "We have already lost so much time. Can the government compensate us for the financial and age-related losses we’ve endured? We just want the government to act fairly and not waste any more time," Durga said.