Petrol Stations Switch Over To 'Premium', As Normal Petrol Stocks Get Depleted

Hyderabad: Panic buying and supply constraints have led several fuel outlets in Secunderabad and Hyderabad to suspend the sale of regular petrol and switch to premium variants, citing depletion of normal stock.

At multiple stations, attendants informed customers that only premium petrol was available, as regular fuel had run out. The price difference between the two stands at Rs 10 per litre, with normal petrol priced at Rs 107 and premium at Rs 117.

Station operators described the situation as unusual. “Generally, we don’t run out of stock. But the panic buying has pushed the stocks to hit rock bottom. This is unprecedented in my career of about two decades. Scores of worried customers have approached here to enquire about the possibility of petrol running out due to the evolving situation in West Asia,” said Md Irshad, the manager of Bharat Petrol Pump at Sangeet Junction in Secunderabad.

Fuel stations supplying auto LPG have also reported shortages, displaying ‘out of stock’ notices on dispensing units. Autorickshaw drivers, who rely on auto LPG, were seen queuing at the few outlets still operational.

“After visiting close to four to five stations in this part of the city, I am now standing in this long queue. Since most of the auto LPG stations across the city have already run out of stock, we are forced to stand in this queue. I fear that if even this gas station too runs out of stock, I may have to manually tow my auto home and leave it here. The prices have gone up drastically. Now they are selling it for close to Rs 100 per litre, instead of the earlier Rs 60,” said K Shravan Kumar, a resident of Nampally, while waiting at a private petrol pump selling auto LPG at Lakdikapul.

Dealers indicated that private operators were selling LPG at higher rates amid the shortage. “Before running out of stocks about five days back, we sold 8,000 litres per day, which peaked to 15,000 on average by the time the West Asia crisis struck. We have officially sold the gas at Rs 77 per litre. Though the Indian Oil Corporation is informing us that they have stock for 57 days, people are in panic,” said a dealer operating an IOCL outlet in Begumpet.