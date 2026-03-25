Petrol Filling Stations Witness Heavy Rush in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Several fuel stations in twin cities witnessed heavy rush from Wednesday morning as motorists thronged in large numbers to fill petrol in their vehicles.

A few people came with plastic drums and heavy steel utensils to fill petrol to meet their future requirements. The fuel stations on the busy Begumpet Road, Banjara Hills and Kali Mandir near Falaknuma and other areas witnessed heavy rush.

A two-kilometer long queue was witnessed at Banjara Hills fuel station resulting in a traffic jam. A few fuel stations put up barricades restricting motorists from entering the premises. In spite of informing them that there is no shortage of petrol and diesel, the motorists continued to fill fuel in large quantities.

Most vehicle owners were found to be filling petrol in advance fearing that there would be severe shortage in future or the cost might go up.