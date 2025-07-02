Petitioners Allege Vyapam Like Scandal In TGPSC Exams

During arguments, Rachana Reddy also contended that unqualified, ineligible evaluators had been appointed to assess the answer sheets, disproportionately affecting students from Telugu-medium backgrounds, as many evaluators were not familiar with the language.

Another senior advocate, K.S. Murthy, appearing for the petitioners, reminded the court that the Andhra Pradesh High Court had previously intervened in a government-conducted recruitment process on similar grounds, appointing ineligible evaluators. He noted that TGPSC had appointed JNTU faculty with technical expertise as evaluators.

Senior counsel S. Niranjan Reddy, representing TGPSC, countered that the Group-1 exams had been conducted transparently and without irregularities. He explained that each answer script was reviewed by three examiners, and the average of the top two scores was used. He refuted the allegations of malpractice and favoritism, pointing out that the answer sheets were bar-coded, preventing evaluators from identifying candidates or centers. He further argued that courts should not interfere in recruitment processes except in cases of gross rule violations or proven fraud.