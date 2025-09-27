 Top
Petition Filed Against 42% BC Quota in Local Body Polls

Telangana
DC Correspondent
27 Sept 2025 5:53 PM IST

Court admits fresh plea against 42% BC quota in local body polls

Telangana High Court.

Hyderabad: A social activist B. Madhava Reddy filed a lunch motion petition in the High Court on Saturday challenging the 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes in local body elections. This follows the State government’s issuance of a Government Order (GO) on Friday allocating 42 per cent reservations to BCs in local bodies elections.

The High Court had earlier struck down a petition by Madhava Reddy, stating that it could not take up the matter based solely on reports in newspapers and television channels. However, Reddy approached the court again after the issuance of the GO on BC reservations, seeking judicial intervention. The court admitted the petition filed by the Madhava Reddy.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Correspondent
