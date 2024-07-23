Petition Against Harish Rao for Alleged Role in Phone-Tapping Case

Hyderabad: A petition has been filed before the Telangana High Court complaining that former minister and Siddipet legislator T. Harish Rao was allegedly involved in the phone-tapping case.

The petitioner Gadhagani Chakradhar Goud, a social worker from Siddipet sought directions to the DGP to order an inquiry into the illegal phone-tapping of his phones last year.

Goud had contested the 2023 Assembly elections from Siddipet on a BSP ticket and had lost to Harish Rao.

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy heard the petition and directed Mahesh Raje, the government pleader for home to inform about instructions received from the government in the writ petition filed by Goud.