Persistent Rains Drench Hyderabad, Orange Alert for Next Two Days

Hyderabad: The weather bureau on Sunday forecast heavy rain across the state for three more days and issued an orange alert for several districts, including Hyderabad, adding to the mixed bag of emotions of locals who have experienced inclement weather for three days.

Parents and students from schools and colleges hoped for a holiday, given the non-stop rain over Friday and Saturday and the prediction of more rain.

Shaikpet recorded 12.3 mm of rainfall, Langer Houz 12 mm, Gachibowli 9.8 mm and Mehdipatnam 9.5 mm. The city's drainage systems have been put to the test, with emergency teams working tirelessly to prevent waterlogging and clear blocked roads.

Traffic jams have become a common sight after the rain-damaged roads and exposed faulty repair work. Open drains posed a serious risk. Public transport services were overcrowded cab and autorickshaw fares surged, and many delivery executives struggled to keep food dry and safe amidst the downpour.

The rain has affected those who rely on street-side businesses such as cobblers, pan shop owners and vendors selling food. The incessant rain has also hit pani puri vendors and market traders. Alms-seekers, often without any cover, were among the most affected.

Power outages were reported in several areas due to fallen branches. Many residents have had to cancel their weekend plans.

The continuous rain was a hot topic on social media, with #HyderabadRains trending on X for the three days. have shared a mix of scenic photographs of cloudy skies and troubling images of waterlogged roads and submerged streets.

GHMC officials were put on high alert and deployed monsoon emergency teams and static teams since Friday night to clear water stagnation. In total, 238 static teams and 154 monsoon emergency teams, along with additional teams from the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) and CRMP, are actively working to mitigate the impact of the downpour.

Vox populi:

I travel to work on my two-wheeler every day, but because of the rain, I'm forced to take an autorickshaw or cab, which have all been experiencing severe fare surges. Public transport is painful as buses and Metro Rail are cramped.

Sanjana Naidu

Media professional

We expect most sales during the weekend as many customers come from far away to get a good deal on fresh leaves, ginger and garlic, etc. We lost out on a good chunk of them as neither did many show up nor could they locate us at the right place as we found shelter under the metro rail. And many other vendors' produce got wet and spoilt in the rain

Kireetamma

Vendor, Badichowdi

The rain has caused two accidents in the college since the beginning of the monsoon. Earlier this month, tree branches fell off and covered the classrooms. On Saturday, part of a false ceiling came down.

P. Durga

Principal, Government Girls Junior College, Nampally

Because people don't want to go out, we come to their rescue. This weekend saw the highest number of orders in a long time since the IPL season. I do get good tips too, during this time.