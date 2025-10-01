Permission to Aditya Company Renewed after HC Order: HMDA Clarifies

Hyderabad: Following the verdict of High Court, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has clarified that it renewed the permission to Aditya Construction Company in Manchirevula village of Rangareddy district.

There was no violation of any rules in it, the HMDA said in a statement. In 2022, the HMDA had granted permission to Aditya Kedia Realtors Company for the construction of a multi-storey building in an area of 9.19 acres in Manchirevula village of Gandipet mandal of Rangareddy district,” the HMDA said.

However, a joint inspection conducted by HMDA, Irrigation and Revenue officials on July 3, 2023 revealed that the company had encroached on the buffer zone of Musi River and constructed a retaining wall there.

On August 2, 2023, the HMDA issued show cause notices to the company. As the explanation given by the company was not satisfactory, it cancelled the building permits on August 18, 2023. The HMDA issued orders to the company to remove the retaining wall.

The company moved the High Court challenging the cancellation of permits. The High Court issued an interim order to conduct another inspection and submit a report. Following the court order, the authorities conducted an inspection on February 26, 2024 and found that the company had removed the retaining wall.

The High Court ruled on March 1 2024 to renew the permits. In the wake of High Court directions, it became necessary to renew the building permits. On June 20, the HMDA issued orders renewing the permits.

The real-estate company applied to HMDA on May 12, 2022, seeking permission to construct a 38-storey multi-storey building in an area of 9.19 acres in Manchirevula village. It was noted that the Musi River is located near the proposed land and clarification was sought from the company.

On October 8 2021, the Irrigation department submitted the NOCs given by Rangareddy district Collector to HMDA. The Aditya company's proposals were discussed in the Multi Storey Building (MSB) Committee meeting and the company was instructed to pay the prescribed fee for granting building permits.

Only after paying the prescribed fee, the HMDA issued the building permits on August 19, 2022.