Permission granted for 7 infra projects on defence lands in Telangana: Centre

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Friday informed that the requests for working permission on defence land for 13 infrastructure projects have been received from Telangana government or organizations under their administrative control from January 1, 2022 to February 28, 2025.

Out of these, working permissions have already been granted by MoD in seven projects. In case of two projects, the applications have been closed in consultation with the State government. This was stated by the Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth while replying to a question raised by two Telangana Congress MPs - Suresh Kumar Shetkar and Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy in Lok Sabha.

The MPs sought to know to whether Telangana government has sent proposals to the Central government for transfer of defence lands for the development of critical infrastructure in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) areas

They also wanted the details along with the action taken by the Central government on the requests made by Telangana government.