Permission for Shobha Yatra sought on Rama Navami

DC Correspondent
26 March 2025 11:56 PM IST

In preparation for the Sri Rama Navami celebrations on April 6, the Bhagyanagar Sri Rama Navami Utsav Samiti met with Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand to submit a formal request for permission to hold the annual shobha yatra.

Thousands participate in Shobha Yatra organised on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami in Hyderabad. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)
Hyderabad:In preparation for the Sri Rama Navami celebrations on April 6, the Bhagyanagar Sri Rama Navami Utsav Samiti met with Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand to submit a formal request for permission to hold the annual shobha yatra. The procession, which attracts thousands of Lord Rama devotees, will start at Sitarambagh temple and proceed to Sultan Bazaar.

Leading the delegation, Dr Bhagwant Rao, president of the Samiti, announced that officials, headed by Anand and including the GHMC commissioner, will inspect the procession route on April 3. “The inspection will ensure that all arrangements are in order for the event,” Dr Rao said.

The festivities are set to begin with the Sita Rama Kalyanam at Sitarambagh temple at 10.30 am, after which the procession is expected to draw more than one lakh participants. The rally will culminate in a public meeting featuring prominent speakers, including sages from Govindahgiri Petadish in Mathura and Hatayogi Shail Maharaj from Nepal.

Other members of the Samiti in attendance included Govind Narayan Rathi (general secretary), Karodimal Narsinghpuriya, M. Vaikuntam, Mahendra Vyas, Shri Ram Vyas, M. Ramaraju, Narayan Sarda, Parmeshwari Singh, and Anand Singh.

