Permanent Fix Planned for Amberpet Sewage

Hyderabad:Residents of Amberpet, Patel Nagar and Golnaka continue to face severe sewage problems during the monsoon. To address this, MLA Kaleru Venkatesh, Water Board MD Ashok Reddy and GHMC commissioner Karnan conducted a joint inspection on Wednesday.

Officials reviewed the feasibility of reconstructing the stormwater drain near Kings Hotel and Amberpet, along with the rainwater canal from Osmania University to Patel Nagar Nala. The MLA proposed a new drain through the Police Grounds, paired with a trunk sewer pipeline running parallel. MD Ashok Reddy directed Water Board officials to ensure sewage line construction is completed alongside ongoing nala widening works.



The team also inspected drainage infrastructure near the Moosarambagh flyover. Authorities said the coordinated works aim to provide a permanent solution to sewage-related hardships in the constituency.

