People's Trust in Modi's Governance Is Growing Day by Day, Says Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that the global confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance is steadily growing. Addressing the state office bearers meeting held at the BJP state party office in Nampally, Kishan Reddy highlighted that not a single rupee of corruption has been reported in the 11-year-old rule of the Narendra Modi government, which is in stark contrast to the previous UPA government, which was riddled with scams.

He emphasised the importance of communicating Modi’s achievements to every household and village across the country. He pointed out that during the Congress rule, the Centre allocated only 32 per cent of funds to states, which has now increased to 42 per cent to strengthen the state finances.

He also credited the Modi government with establishing a corruption-free and efficient tax system through the implementation of the GST. He noted that terrorist attacks, which were frequent during previous regimes — including in Hyderabad — have been eliminated over the past 11 years.

He claimed that the ISI network has been dismantled in India under the Modi rule, as against the death of 42,000 civilians and soldiers in terrorist attacks during the Congress era.

Kishan Reddy also highlighted infrastructure development, including the modernisation of 40 railway stations in Telangana and 1,300 railway stations across the country.

Addressing farmers’ issues, he said that fertiliser shortages and long queues, common during Congress rule, are now a thing of the past. He praised the Modi government for being the first to provide reservations for women, calling it a truly pro-women administration.

Kishan Reddy criticised Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of being disconnected from the country’s practical problems and relying on scripted speeches.

He also accused the Congress and BRS governments of pushing Telangana into an economic crisis, citing unpaid dues of Rs 42,000 crore to Singareni and a total state debt reaching Rs 10 lakh crore. He warned that the Congress is following the same path as the BRS, leading the state into a debt trap.

Charging the Congress government with failing to deliver on Six Guarantees and 420 assurances made to Telangana’s people, Kishan Reddy accused both the Congress and the BRS of engaging in political family dramas driven by property, status, and power struggles.

He urged BJP leaders to expose the corruption and irregularities within these parties.