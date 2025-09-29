He stated that the people of the State would support and bless the Congress in the upcoming local elections. Speaking to the media at the Madhira camp office on Monday morning, he said that while the BRS leaders destroyed the State’s financial and administrative systems over ten years, the People’s government has been steadily rectifying them according to plan.

He said the welfare and development programmes undertaken by the Congress for farmers, women and youth in the State are well known to their hearts and minds. He added that for social justice, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the Indiramma government have fulfilled the decades-long aspirations of the Backward Classes.

Under the planning department, a socio-economic, political, educational and employment survey was conducted and 42 per cent reservation was provided for BCs, he said.

He alleged that BRS leaders are trying to smear and drag the Congress Party, which stands for the people, into courts through conspiracies. They promised a job for every household and three acres of land for Dalits but failed to implement them, he said.

He criticised that even after ten years, the promised Rs.1 lakh farm loan waiver was not fully implemented. He said the Kaleshwaram project built with Rs.1 lakh crore has collapsed. He stated that the Congress has fulfilled 99 per cent of its promises.

Along with Group-I and Group-II, as many 60,000 jobs have already been given to the youth; Rs.21,000 crore farm loan was waived, apart from provding Rs.9,000 crore for Rythu Bharosa in nine days, free power to 29 lakh agricultural pump sets, free electricity up to 200 units, a bonus of Rs.500 per quintal to farmers cultivating fine rice; and “Indiramma Houses” worth Rs.5 lakh each – in the first phase 4.5 lakh houses are being constructed at a cost of Rs.22,500 crore, he explained.

Out of 1.05 crore families in the State, 96 lakh families are being supplied fine rice at six kilos per person free of cost, while the same rice costs Rs.56 a kilo in the open market, he said. Free travel for women in RTC buses statewide, and interest-free loans worth Rs.20,000 crore every year to women Self-Help Groups – making one crore women millionaires in five years - are also being implemented, he added.