People Will Back Congress in Local Body Polls: Bhatti

Telangana
M Srinivas
29 Sept 2025 12:38 PM IST

The BRS leaders destroyed the State’s financial and administrative systems over ten years and the People’s government has been steadily rectifying them according to plan: Bhatti

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu (File Photo)

Hyderabad: “The development and welfare programmes we have implemented are well known to the peoples’ hearts,” said Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Monday.


