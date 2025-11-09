People Will Decide Revanth Reddy’s Fate Within Next Few Days: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Sunday predicted that his party would return to power within the next 500 days and that party chief K. Chandrashekar Rao would once again become Chief Minister. Countering Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s statement that he would remain in power for the full term, Rama Rao said that the people would deliver their verdict in the next three days, in the November 11 Jubilee Hills Assembly byelection.

Addressing a road show at Yousufguda as part of the campaign for BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha, Rama Rao emphasised his personal connection to the locality, recalling that he had studied in the area. He alleged that unlike the BRS, the Congress government had failed to fulfill the promises it made during the 2023 Assembly elections.

“We should remember how many lies the Congress told during the run-up to the (2023) elections. They cheated people in the name of Six Guarantees. They said they would give a tola of gold. Did anyone receive it? They said they would give `2,500 every month to women and `4,000 to senior citizens. Has anyone got it?” he asked.

Rama Rao claimed that Revanth Reddy had failed to keep his promises in the past two years and that residents were unwilling to trust new assurances from him.

“They are demolishing houses after making fake promises of providing Indiramma housing. The poor live in fear every Saturday and Sunday, as bulldozers arrive to demolish their homes. Thousands of houses have been razed in two years. To stop the bulldozer, one must vote for the ‘car’ symbol,” he said.

He said that the Chief Minister’s intensive campaigning for a single seat reflected insecurity within the Congress. “Revanth Reddy should be worried about his own position, as the people will decide his fate in the coming days. The freebie distribution — cookers, sarees — across the constituency only shows the Congress’s nervousness. If they had really performed well, there would be no need to lure voters like this,” Rama Rao said.