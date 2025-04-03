People turn wary of chicken after H5N1 claims toddler’s life

Hyderabad: A toddler’s death reportedly from H5N1 in Palnadu has put Hyderabad on the edge. Chicken sales are dropping as customers are demanding details of hygiene. Some people like gym regulars are eating chicken albeit by taking extra precautions. Many have quit non-veg items, at least for the time being.

“We raise our hens with care for two months. We follow all standard safety protocols. Sales have fallen, as many customers are getting influenced by the fake news being generated on WhatsApp about chicken and eggs,” said Anjali, a poultry farm owner from Peri.

“Food isn’t just a meal for me. It is tied to my routine. The bird flu news, especially after a death, has made me cautious. I ensure that the chicken is cooked well,” said gym-goer Mohammed Basha.

“Chicken must be cleaned properly, ideally with salt and turmeric, and cooked thoroughly. We can’t always be sure about the source or the bird’s health. We’ve stopped eating non-veg,” said Sneha Trivedi, a content strategist.

“Sales go up and down. Summer slows things anyway. Mutton costs Rs.851 per kg and chicken Rs.281. Regulars still come, but bird flu stories are keeping others away,” said Krishna, who runs a shop near Secunderabad railway station.

“People think online meat is cleaner, but they don’t see the actual freshness. We give customers fresh chicken, right in front of them,” he said.