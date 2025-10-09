Telangana: People Told to Stay Safe During Rains

Hyderabad: Director of Telangana Public Health and Family Welfare has issued a general health advisory to citizens to safeguard during rain. With IMD, Hyderabad, issuing a weeklong forecast of light to moderate rainfall in the state, which may cause lowering of temperature, high humidity, leading to seasonal illness particularly vector, water and airborne diseases. To guard against these diseases, a few tips were given to stay healthy during the rainy season.

People were told to protect themselves from mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria and chikunguniya by securing doors and windows with nets or screens, use of mosquito repellents, covering beds with nets as well as ensuring there is no water stagnation around homes.

Citizens are advised to observe Friday as ‘dry day’ every week to get rid of stagnant water around homes. To prevent water borne diseases such as jaundice and typhoid, people were advised to drink filtered or boiled water, washing of hands, especially before and after meals as well as avoid eating stale food. For guarding against airborne diseases such as viral fever and influenza, people were asked to avoid shaking hands with someone who is sick. They were told to use sanitisers and cover mouth while coughing and sneezing. Those with flu like symptoms were told to visit the nearest government health facility.