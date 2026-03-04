People to Get Chance to Settle Property Tax Dues in SCB

Hyderabad:People living in the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) area may soon get a chance to clear their long-pending property tax dues with a rebate on accumulated interest under a proposed One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme.

SCB officials said the scheme aims to encourage voluntary payment of arrears by offering relief on the interest component of pending property tax up to March 31, 2026. The rebate will be applicable only to the accumulated interest and not to the principal amount, an official told Deccan Chronicle.



Under the proposal, taxpayers will get either a 30 per cent rebate on the interest amount or ₹10,000, whichever is higher. In cases where the accumulated interest is less than ₹10,000, the entire interest amount will be waived.



However, the concession will be available only if the full outstanding property tax, including arrears, is paid in one go.



Officials said the scheme is intended to help residents settle old dues while reducing the burden of interest accumulation. Property owners have been asked to clear their dues within the stipulated time to avoid further interest and recovery proceedings.

