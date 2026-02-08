People Seeing Reality of Congress Rule: Harish

Sangareddy: Former minister and BRS deputy floor leader T. Harish Rao on Saturday alleged that people had understood the difference between what he termed genuine governance and what he described as false promises during the Congress rule of the past two-and-a-half years.

Campaigning for the municipal elections in the undivided Medak district, Harish Rao alleged that no civic development works had taken place under the present government. He claimed that no CC roads or drains had been constructed and said, “Not even one rupee’s worth of work was done.”

He alleged that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had failed to keep his promises, including assurances made under the “Mahalakshmi” programme and pension enhancement. He also alleged misuse of money during the Gajwel Assembly election to defeat K Chandrashekar Rao.

Referring to allegations made by a BJP MP in connection with Mission Kakatiya, Harish Rao criticised what he termed character assassination and said it was inappropriate to make such claims after ₹5,000 crore had been spent on the programme. He alleged that after the Congress came to power, land prices had declined while gold prices had increased.

Claiming that development had taken place uniformly under Chandrashekar Rao’s leadership, Harish Rao said welfare schemes such as Bathukamma sarees, KCR Kits, Nutrition Kits, sheep distribution and Kanti Velugu had been stopped after the change in government.

He criticised both the Congress and the BJP, stating that voting for the BJP symbol would be futile. He alleged that the Chief Minister had spent the last two-and-a-half years ordering SITs, inquiries and cases against the Opposition instead of focusing on governance.

Recalling the Covid-19 period, Harish Rao said Chandrashekar Rao had protected the people and that he had personally visited localities on the former Chief Minister’s instructions. He claimed that after elections, the Congress and BJP would disappear, while Chandrashekar Rao and BRS leaders would continue to remain connected with the people.

He said water problems had been resolved and Gajwel had prospered during Chandrashekar Rao’s tenure and appealed to voters to support the BRS by voting for its candidates in the municipal elections.