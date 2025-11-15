People Reposed Faith In Revanth’s Govt, Says Rohin

Hyderabad:Khairatabad DCC president Dr C. Rohin Reddy on Friday said that the Congress victory in the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll was a clear reflection of the people’s confidence in the Revanth Reddy government’s development and welfare agenda. He stated that the mandate demonstrates strong public approval for the administration’s initiatives across Hyderabad and the wider state.

Speaking at Gandhi Bhavan, Dr Rohin Reddy said the byelection result stood as a “testimony to people’s endorsement of transparent governance, inclusive development and citizen-centric welfare.” He said that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has been working with a commitment to ensure welfare for all sections and balanced progress in all regions, which has now received electoral validation.

Criticising BRS leadership, Dr Rohin Reddy said that the people had delivered a firm verdict against what he described as the “arrogant politics” of the BRS and its working president K.T. Rama Rao. He alleged that KTR displayed high-handedness and attempted to inject negativity into the campaign, which did not find acceptance with voters. “He polluted public discourse with his statements. People have now taught BRS a befitting lesson,” he said.

Dr Rohin Reddy noted that the Congress government’s development works in Hyderabad had contributed significantly to the party’s decisive win. He pointed to the government’s swift response during heavy rain in the city, infrastructure improvements undertaken in various localities and upgrades to public facilities including the revitalisation of Bathukammakunta in Bagh Amberpet. These initiatives, he said, enhanced public trust in the government’s capacity to manage the city effectively.