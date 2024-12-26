People Pour Out Woes to Ponnam During Morning Walk in Husnabad

Karimnagar: Transport and BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar went on a morning walk in the Husnabad constituency of Karimnagar district on Thursday to connect with the public and address local concerns.

The minister started his walk from the MLA camp office to various neighbourhoods of the town. During the walk, minister Prabhakar took the opportunity to inspect ongoing infrastructure projects, with a particular focus on major road development and the construction of drainage systems.

Several residents approached him to highlight civic issues ranging from road maintenance to sanitation concerns. The minister immediately talked to concerned officials on the spot assuring the public that immediate steps would be taken to address the issues raised. "We are committed to improving the infrastructure and ensuring that the needs of our citizens are met efficiently," Prabhakar said.

In addition to addressing civic problems, the minister interacted with local vendors, enquiring about their businesses and assessing their progress under the Praja Palana government led by the Congress. He expressed his satisfaction with the positive feedback received from vendors.

The minister then went to the bus stand which is under renovation. Many passengers requested the introduction of new bus routes. He assured them that new routes and more bus services would be introduced soon.

Later in the day, he participated in a religious ceremony at the Siddeshwara Swamy temple. After praying at the Yellamma temple, he carried the Rudra Kavacham to the Siddeshwara Swamy temple, where he presented it to the deity. The ceremony was attended by local Congress party leaders and party workers.