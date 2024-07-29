People living in villages along with Krishna river alerted

Nalgonda: District authorities on Monday asked people living in the villages along with Krishna and near backwaters of Nagarjunasagar project to be alert in view the gates of Srisailam project being lifted due to heavy inflows.

About 4,37,680 cusecs of water was being released downstream and the water may reach Nagarjunasagar in 48 hours.

People have been cautioned not to venture into Krishna river for washing of clothes and an alert was issued issued to fishermen against entering the water.

District collector C. Narayana Reddy instructed revenue officials to alert people living along Krishna river about the possible floods.

Inflows to Nagarjunasagar was recorded as 57,444 cusecs at 6 pm on Monday. The water level in the project is 511 feet against Full Tank Level (FTL) of 590 feet. The current water storage stands at 134 TMCs, out of a total capacity of 312 TMCs.

Meanwhile, Godavari water level at Bhadrachalam was reduced to 43 feet, which made officials change the warning signal to first level. The discharge of water of Godavari river was recorded as 9,32,288 cusecs.

The flood water in AMC and Kotha colony in Bhadrachalam receded in a relief to the residents.