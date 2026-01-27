People Join Republic Day Celebrations with Fervour

Hyderabad: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Tuesday unfurled the National Flag at the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day celebrations. He took guard of honour and addressed the gathering.

Earlier, the Governor paid tributes to soldiers who died in service at Veerula Sainik Smarak. He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, IT minister D. Sridhar Babu, and Major General Ajay Misra, General Officer Commanding of the Telangana and Andhra Sub Area.

The National Cadet Corps girls contingent was adjudged the best in the junior category at the Republic Day parade at Parade Ground. Two contingents, each of 50 boys and 50 girls, marched at the event.

The Republic Day was celebrated by people and institutions across the city with vigour.

The Artillery Centre organised a military band performance at Lumbini Park to mark the 150th anniversary of ‘Vande Mataram’.

At the University of Hyderabad, Vice Chancellor Dr B.J. Rao said the Constitution’s values must guide daily work, urging students and faculty to focus on affordable healthcare, social equity, quantum computing, semiconductor manufacturing and socially useful artificial intelligence.

At Osmania University, Vice Chancellor Prof. Kumar Molugaram outlined plans linked to education quality and student outcomes. At Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University, VC Aldas Janaiah spoke about balancing rice production with crop diversification and farmer awareness.

The Directorate of School Education recognised 15 administrative staff for the first time. At Niloufer Hospital, nursing officers were felicitated, with superintendent Vijayakumar calling nurses central to patient care. At AIIMS Bibinagar, executive director Amita Aggarwal said rights and duties must go together, urging honesty and discipline.

At Rashtrapati Nilayam, students and staff held a Vande Mataram rally, cultural performances and tributes to freedom fighters. Telangana Pollution Control Board staff took an environmental pledge at Sanathnagar, while HYDRAA Additional Director Varla Papaiah unfurled the flag at the agency office.

At an event at Kamalanar, Chaderghat, residents of the Musi riverbed bastis held a demonstration and vowed not to move from the area, while opposing the Musi Riverfront Project.

At the South Central Railway, general manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava lauded the department for record passenger and freight movement. Hyderabad Metro Rail managing director Sarfaraz Ahmad referred to the takeover of 69 km of operational lines as a step towards future expansion. TGRTC vice-chairman and managing director Nagireddy reminded staff that Republic Day is a reminder of duty, not routine.

At Haj House, minorities welfare minister Mohammed Azharuddin unfurled the National Flag along with Telangana Waqf Board chairman Syed Azmatullah Husseni and Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society president Faheem Qureshi, in the presence of senior officials.